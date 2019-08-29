More than 300 crashes on Vancouver Island each Labour Day long weekend: ICBC

Drivers are encouraged to be extra cautious during the Labour Day long weekend, when Vancouver Island sees, on average, more than 300 crashes each year. (Pixabay)

Another summer long weekend means another caution to B.C. drivers.

ICBC is asking motorists and motorcyclists to be vigilant this Labour Day long weekend – an occasion that sees approximately five people die and 610 injured in 2,200 crashes across the province.

On Vancouver Island the long weekend has an average of 320 crashes and 71 injuries.

“On highways, expect to see many RVs, motorcyclists and trucks,” ICBC states. “If you’re staying in town, expect more pedestrians and cyclists on the road. The key to sharing the road safely is to stay focused on driving and look out for the road users around you.”

ICBC recommends avoiding blind spots, leaving extra space and being hyper-aware of motorcyclists.

The most recent data available for Central Saanich shows the Mount Newton Cross Road and the Pat Bay Highway intersection sees the highest number of crashes, with 137 recorded between 2013 and 2017, and 24 in 2017 alone.

Island View Road follows with 84 in the same five-year period, and Keating Cross Road is third with 48 on ICBC record. The federal government recently allocated funds for a flyover intersection at Keating Cross Road, expected to increase safety in the area.



