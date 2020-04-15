Pregnant women are switching their birth plans in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

More than 400 babies born on Vancouver Island in midst of pandemic

In March there were 453 babies born across the region

More than 400 children will be able to grow up and say they were born in the height of a global pandemic.

In March there were 453 babies born across Vancouver Island.

The Victoria General Hospital saw 228 births.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo, Royal Jubilee to be Vancouver Island’s COVID-19 frontline hospitals

Cowichan District Hospital welcomed 34 new babies, Lady Minto Hospital saw one new birth and the Nanaimo Regional Hospital — the other frontline hospital for COVID-19 patients — saw 90 births.

READ ALSO: Pregnant in a pandemic: expectant mothers change birth plans due to COVID-19

Up Island, the North Island Hospital in Comox Valley saw 51 births while the North Island Hospital in Campbell River saw 33. Port McNeil Hospital saw two new babies come into the world and the West Coast General hospital saw 14 births.

Since March 16, Island Health has changed its hospital policies to only allow one guest in the delivery room which has led to expecting mothers changing their birthing plans. Doulas are not provincially or federally recognized as health practitioners, and so expectant mothers will have to choose between their partners, their doula and anyone else they’d planned on having in the room.

With files from Nicole Crescenzi


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusIsland Health

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Langford mandates all businesses take new steps to prevent spread of COVID-19
Next story
Trudeau announces pay top-up for essential workers, expands emergency benefit

Just Posted

‘Strong correlation’ between pandemic and 40-50 per cent drop in pollutants on Island

Nitrous Oxide, particulate matter 2.5, ozone have decreased significantly, says Environment Canada

Bus lane corridor along Trans-Canada Highway sees latest section completed

Southbound Douglas Street bus lane expected to save passengers 10 minutes during peak travel times

More than 400 babies born on Vancouver Island in midst of pandemic

In March there were 453 babies born across the region

New housing starts drop almost 80 per cent in Greater Victoria in March

All other CMAs in B.C. except for Vancouver also recorded significant drops

COVID-19: Flight traffic drop 90% at Victoria airport, only handful of flights arrive each day

Traveller calls empty airplanes, precautions eerie yet reassuring

Shania Twain among performers set for ‘Canada Together’ broadcast benefit

A total of 20 acts are participating through the rest of the week

Tissue rationing leads to arrest after B.C. woman allegedly coughs on grocery clerk

Police reviewed video, spoke with witnesses before making arrest

First-ever NBA Horse Challenge connects athletes virtually during pandemic

A number of NBA and WNBA stars go head to head while donating to State Farm charity

COVID-19: B.C. adds highway washrooms for truck drivers

Portable toilets installed at inspection, chain-up locations

Canadians must wait weeks before COVID-19 restrictions can be loosened: Trudeau

Re-opening too soon would mean all sacrifices being made now could be for nothing

World update: Orange exports surge; Nations pan U.S. decision to de-fund WHO

Comprehensive world news update on the COVID-19 crisis

Trudeau announces pay top-up for essential workers, expands emergency benefit

People who make some income will be able to qualify

‘We see your grief’: B.C.’s total test positive cases top 1,500 as deaths rise to 72

Three new deaths were all in longterm care

WHO issues guidelines for lifting COVID-19 restrictions. Is Canada ready?

The WHO guidelines outline six areas officials must consider

Most Read