On June 2 officers of the Canada Border Services Agency seized packages of suspected cocaine weighing 16.84 kilograms. (Courtesy of CBSA)

More than $800,000 in suspected cocaine seized from ship near Victoria

RCMP Dive Team suspects more narcotics had been stored below ship’s waterline

Roughly $850,000 worth of a substance suspected to be cocaine was seized from a commercial ship near Victoria in June, according to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

On June 2, a vessel conducting legitimate business between South America, Europe, the Caribbean and the U.S. arrived at the Constance Bank temporary anchorage near Victoria.

When CBSA officers began an examination of the ship, they found 11 individually wrapped grey packages in the engine room. The contents of those packages – a white substance – was field tested and suspected to be cocaine. Roughly 16 kilograms of the substance was seized.

READ ALSO: Two U.S. boaters fined after B.C. RCMP find they broke COVID rules in Canadian waters

“Any drug seizure, small or large, is significant and keeps our communities safe,” said Nina Patel, acting regional director general for the CBSA pacific region, in a statement released Aug. 11. “The teamwork and cooperation of our teams at the Canada Border Services Agency and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police demonstrate that when it comes to protecting Canadians, we are in this together.”

On June 3, CBSA officers, alongside the RCMP Vancouver Island Dive Team, continued their search of the vessel. Beneath the waterline, the dive team discovered evidence of tampering on the ship, an indication there may have been even more drugs that had been retrieved underwater at some point before law enforcement intervened.

No other narcotics were found in the vessel. No charges have been laid and there have not been any arrests. An RCMP Shiprider team has taken over the investigation. Shipriders are specially trained and designated Canadian and U.S. law enforcement officer authorized to enforce laws on both sides of the international boundary line.

READ ALSO: Saanich man charged in cross-border drug smuggling operation pleads guilty

Sig

Canadian Coast GuardDrug bust

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Eighteen unattended cannabis plants discovered near Saanich trail

Just Posted

One man in hospital with severe injuries after small fire in Victoria apartment building

Man was found by firefighters responding to multiple 911 calls about smoke on third floor

More than $800,000 in suspected cocaine seized from ship near Victoria

RCMP Dive Team suspects more narcotics had been stored below ship’s waterline

Eighteen unattended cannabis plants discovered near Saanich trail

Plants cannot legally be grown in public spaces

Area residents concerned about aftermath of McKenzie interchange construction

Ministry says neighbours’ concerns being heard, will be addressed

West Shore’s 10 worst intersections for crashes in 2019

Millstream Road, Veterans Memorial Parkway area continues to be a hotspot

Teachers to get 2 extra days to prepare for students’ return, now set for Sept. 10

Students will first start with orientation and learn rules of COVID-19 classroom policies

Feds commit $305M in additional funds for Indigenous communities during COVID-19

Money can be used to battle food insecurity and support children and mental health

Hobo Cannabis renamed Dutch Love after backlash

Hobo Cannabis has various locations in Vancouver, Kelowna and Ottawa

Man accused of killing Red Deer doctor says he does not remember attack

Appearing before a judge, Deng Mabiour, 54, rambled about being sick and needing a doctor

Andrew Scheer likely marking last day in House of Commons as Opposition leader

Today’s Commons sitting is one of two scheduled for August

Deaths feared after train derails amid storms in Scotland

Stonehaven is on the line for passenger trains linking Aberdeen with the cities of Edinburgh and Glasgow

DFO says 5 aggrieved B.C First Nations were consulted on fisheries plan

Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations calls response ‘a sham,’ adding DFO never incorporates their views

Man arrested after stabbing incident at makeshift camp near Vancouver Island mall

RCMP in Parksville report 28-year-old man taken into custody without incident

Lower Mainland woman gives birth on in-laws’ driveway

Frédérique Gagnon new son is appropriately named after Norse trickster god

Most Read