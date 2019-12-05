A digital rendering of what the Harris Green Development could look like. (File contributed/ IBI group for Starlight Developments)

More than a million square feet of rental units proposed for downtown Victoria development

The Harris Green development proposed to take over two large lots on Yates Street

A Toronto-based developer proposes a massive downtown Victoria mixed-use development that would see more than 1 million square feet of residential rental space included.

Over several years, Starlight Developments bought out the properties at the 900 and 1000 block of Yates Street, currently occupied by the Harris Green Plaza, home to community staples such as the Market on Yates, London Drugs, Bin 4 Burger Lounge and more. In the near future, however, the block will be home to much more.

Now, three new buildings are proposed for the area, as well as an intermittent green space.

ALSO READ: A Toronto developer looks to develop two blocks in downtown Victoria

The building at 1045 Yates St., currently occupied by the Harris Victoria Chrusler Dodge Jeep Ram car lot, would host a 17-storey building, with a 15-storey podium. Two buildings would be stationed at the 900 Yates St. address, presently where London Drugs is, with 25 and 22 storeys and a 19-storey podium.

Within those buildings would be 1.28 million sq. ft. of residential space, equating between 1,200-1,500 units.

“The residential units will be 100 per cent rentals,” said said Mark Chemij, senior development manager at Starlight Developments. “In Victoria the vacancy rate sits around one per cent, while a healthy market is typically between three and five per cent… We’re hoping to provide a valuable supply of purpose-built rentals to the market.”

Chemij said at this point they had not determined a target demographic for the units, but that they would vary in design from studio suites all the way up to three-bedroom units.

ALSO READ: City of Victoria considers proposed senior rental development

On the ground floor there would be 100,000 sq. ft. of retail space available, though it’s too early to say who will be there.

“It’s our hope that we can keep our tenants if they choose to stay,” he said.

Between the two properties there would be a half-acre green space which would act as a village plaza.

On Tuesday Starlight presented its early ideas to the public in a Community Association Land Use Committee Meeting, an event which Chemij said went well.

“We’re pretty excited to present our initial concepts to the public,” he said. “We’re quite encouraged by what we heard and look forward to working with the city and the community.”

Starlight will put forward a development permit and a rezoning permit application to the City of Victoria in January.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook Send a Tweet to @NicoleCrescenzi
and follow us on Instagram

 

Artistic sketches show what the development at Harris Green could look like. (File contributed/ Hapa Collaborative for Starlight Developments)

Artistic sketches show what the development at Harris Green could look like. (File contributed/ Hapa Collaborative for Starlight Developments)

Previous story
Cloudy with a chance of showers ahead for Thursday

Just Posted

Greater Victoria sees lowest rainfall numbers for November in decades

Only a third of the expected rainfall was seen across the Capital Region

Cloudy with a chance of showers ahead for Thursday

Plus a look ahead at the weekend’s forecast

Esquimalt Celebration of Lights ‘switches on’ Christmas for 14th year

Free community events draws hundreds for parade, entertainment and visits with Santa

West Shore sees drop in traffic violations

The 315 violations in first six months of the year represent a 42 per cent decrease from 2018

French horn player brings holiday spirit to an Oak Bay afternoon

Musician raising money for Wounded Warriors, plays horn at veteran ceremonies

VIDEO: A brief history of bumps in the Trudeau-Trump relationship

Remember Peter Navarro saying ‘there’s a special place in hell’ for a foreign leader who aims to cheat?

POLL: Will you be donating to charities over the holiday season?

Many here in Victoria joined others around the world to take part… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Dec. 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Half of shoppers say they have no holiday spending budget

B.C. consumers surveyed estimate they will spend $921 this season

Opening day delayed at Mount Washington

Dec. 6 was set as opening day but will now be delayed due to lack of snow.

Province begins forfeiture of Shawnigan contaminated soil site

The forfeiture proceedings do not impact the closure plan for the landfill site

Man killed in crash due to ‘absolutely treacherous’ conditions on Coquihalla

Winter means icy roads are dangerous and drivers should be careful, RCMP say

Former Burns Lake mayor gets two years for sexual assaults against minors

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

Bag of cocaine left in Vancouver Island grocery store aisle

RCMP: ‘We sure would like to talk to’ person who left drugs behind

Most Read