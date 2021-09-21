Firefighters cut into the roof of the Brae Road Gospel Chapel while trying to extinguish a fire on Tuesday morning. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Firefighters cut into the roof of the Brae Road Gospel Chapel while trying to extinguish a fire on Tuesday morning. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Morning church fire in Duncan considered suspicious

Smoke could be seen billowing from the Brae Road Gospel Chapel

A fire at a church on Brae Road in Duncan on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 21 is being considered suspicious.

No one was injured in the fire, which broke out around 8 a.m. in the Brae Road Gospel Chapel, but damage to the building was extensive. The cause is being investigated by the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP and the Duncan fire inspector.

The call came in to the Duncan Volunteer Fire Department around 8:15 a.m. that smoke could be seen billowing from the church, just blocks from the Duncan firehall. Firefighters were on the scene quickly. Their work included spraying water on the neighbouring Mercury Theatre to prevent any flames from spreading to that building.’

Anyone who may have witnessed people congregating around the location late on Sept. 20 or early on Sept. 21 is encouraged to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.

Previous story
Scammers masquerading as firefighters targeting Saanich residents
Next story
B.C. public schools, government offices to close Sept. 30

Just Posted

Police departments no longer receive funding for naloxone kits. (Courtesy Oak Bay Police Department)
Province cuts funding for police naloxone kits amid B.C. opioid pandemic

Oak Bay Police Department has added a spotting scope to its traffic enforcement toolkit. Officers used it to ticket three drivers in two days last week, for distracted driving and excessive speeding. (Ray Bernoties/Twitter)
Oak Bay police put new scope to good use, issue 3 excessive speeding tickets in 2 days

Students get excited about the Oak Bay High Cops for Cancer campaign car wash on Sept. 12. (Tom Aerts/Twitter)
Oak Bay High students continue fundraising for Cops for Cancer

Northbound traffic on the Pat Bay Highway was backing up into Royal Oak Drive at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, after a crash near Haliburton Road. (Drive BC traffic camera)
UPDATE: Traffic moving again after 4-vehicle crash on Pat Bay Highway