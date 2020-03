Power went out just before noon

A motor vehicle collision Tuesday morning has impacted more than 2,000 customers in Sidney and North Saanich.

Power is down and BC Hydro crews are currently responding to the outage that covers the area south of McDonald Park Road, east of Kittyhawk Road, west of Third Street and north of Patricia Bay Highway.

Power has been off since 11:45 a.m.

Updates to follow.

