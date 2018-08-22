Motorcycle, scooter thefts up 36% in Victoria

Victoria Police share security measures as the department reiterates its concern over a rise in scooter and motorcycle thefts.

Officers see a marked increase in vehicles thefts – up 36 per cent this year over last between July 14 and Aug. 13.

While investigators often see a general increase in property crime over the summer months compared to winter months, this significant increase exceeds the usual seasonal pattern. Motorcycles and scooters make up a significant proportion of these thefts and are being stolen at a rate of nearly one every two days, which police say is unusual.

VicPD voiced similar concern in the spring after statistics from January to May showed 56 vehicles reported stolen – with more than half of them motorcycles or scooters.

There are key steps to help protect a motorcycle, scooter or electric bike.

Ensure it is parked in a well-lit location.

Lock it using an additional locking device like a heavy wheel lock or chain.

Report any suspicious activity that you are seeing to police and, if you’re a member of a Block Watch, to your Block Watch Captain to share with your neighbours.

Police ask anyone with information about motorcycle, scooter and electric bike thefts, to call the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.