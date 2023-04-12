A motorcyclist had his bike impounded for seven days and was issued tickets in Saanich for excessive speeding and for failing to keep right of a double solid line. (Courtesy RCMP)

Motorcyclist’s bike impounded in Saanich for going twice the speed limit

Police remind drivers to slow down

A motorcyclist had his bike impounded for seven days and was issued tickets in Saanich for excessive speeding and for failing to keep right of a double solid line.

An officer with the BC Highway Patrol Capital Regional District Integrated Road Safety Unit witnessed the motorcycle on Elk Lake Drive near Beaver Lake Park.

The officer says they saw the motorcycle accelerate, cross a solid double line into the oncoming lane and then pass the vehicle in front of it.

The officer says they established that the motorcycle was travelling at a speed of 106 km/h, and the speed limit in this area is 50 km/h.

“Now that spring is upon us, we are seeing a higher number of motorcycles on our roads,” said Staff Sgt. Adam Tallboy, acting officer in charge of BC Highway Patrol Vancouver Island. “I’d like to remind all motorcyclists to obey the rules of the road and drive in a predictable fashion. That’s what your fellow motorists expect.”

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@saanichnews.com.

