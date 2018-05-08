Elephant seal moulting at Gonzales Beach. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

Moulting elephant seal swims off Victoria beach

Valuable lessons learned in wildlife interaction as ‘this happens every couple of years’

The barriers to protect a young seal at Gonzales Beach came down yesterday morning.

Late last month, the young elephant seal chose the popular Victoria beach to lounge and shed its fur during its yearly moulting season. The seal swam off Friday, May 4, but the barriers remained for a few days in case it returned.

“The good news is a lot of government agencies and the community learned a lot about preparing a better response for next time ,” said Kerri Ward, a Gonzales Group volunteer who helped look out for the wild animal. “There will be a next time as this happens every couple of years.”

During the elephant seal’s stay, officials warned the public to keep children and animals away after police were called more than once.

