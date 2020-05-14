Mount Douglas Park closed to vehicles over summer long weekends

The Churchill Drive gates at Mount Douglas Park will be closed over summer long weekends beginning May 16. (Friends of Mount Douglas Park)

Starting this weekend, vehicle access at Mount Douglas Park will be restricted on holidays and long weekends until September.

The District of Saanich says the gate on Churchill Drive will be closed to ease vehicle congestion and increase pedestrian safety in anticipation of more park visitors. This weekend, the gate is closed May 16 to 18.

On May 19, the gate reopens with regular hours of noon to 11 p.m.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Saanich locks down playgrounds after video of busy park goes viral

The District says the gate will also be closed on Canada Day and every long weekend until September.

Over the Easter long weekend the gate to the park was closed and Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes said residents cooperated. He said the District was “very pleased” with the results.

Saanich’s playgrounds and outdoor recreation facilities remain closed to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Beaches and trails in the District remain open and the Cedar Hill Golf Course reopened on May 5.

READ ALSO: Saanich considers closing some streets to vehicle traffic to make room for pedestrians

The District reminds residents to practice physical distancing and respect the natural environment.

According to the District, emergency operations staff are working through Saanich’s business resumption planning to determine when facilities will reopen over the coming weeks and months.

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusDistrict of Saanich