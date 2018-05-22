Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and MP Karina Gould with baby Oliver (Government of Canada)

MP Karina Gould back to Hill with baby Oliver for electoral reform bill

Gould brought Oliver to work with her as she resumed duties as democratic institutions minister

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau adopted a new junior cabinet minister of sorts today as he welcomed the return of Karina Gould to his inner circle.

Gould brought her new baby, Oliver, to work with her as she resumed her duties as democratic institutions minister for the first time since giving birth in March.

The prime minister met Gould as she waited to enter the weekly cabinet meeting, swooped the baby onto his shoulder and made a quick dash into his corner office, followed by Gould and several other people.

Gould is the first federal cabinet minister to have a baby while in office, and her sudden return could put her work-life balancing skills to the test.

READ MORE: Liberal elections bill aimed at tighter rules on spending, fake news, privacy

The Trudeau government is pressing ahead today with plans to fast-track a bill that would limit the length of federal election campaigns, restrict pre-campaign spending and establish new rules for third-party political activity.

The minister says she is up to the task.

“Being a cabinet minister is good training for being an early parent,” Gould said when asked whether she was getting sleep as a new mom.

Treasury Board President Scott Brison introduced the electoral reform proposals last month as he was filling in for Gould.

Trudeau formally welcomed Gould back to her portfolio in a statement.

“She now joins the many Canadian parents who work hard every day to balance their professional and parental responsibilities.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Missing senior Elsie Habbick has been found
Next story
Esquimalt Farmers Market kicks off summer season

Just Posted

Oak Bay youth give teens a voice, explore homelessness, talk to seniors for podcasts

Teens pleased as teacher adds podcast creation to English 12 class

PHOTOS: 120th Annual Victoria Day Parade

Check out the photo gallery, watch our live feed of the festivities

Canadian National Standup Paddleboard races in Sidney this weekend

Three day event on the Sidney waterfront, May 25 to 27

UPDATE: Missing senior Elsie Habbick has been found

The Victoria senior was reported missing Monday afternoon

Indigenous artist in residence featured at this week’s Open Space gathering

Lindsay Delaronde lends her knowledge of Iroquois culture to the latest Guest House 2018 event

VIDEO: Tide pool school draws a crowd to explore seaside in Oak Bay

Friends of Uplands Park hosted the inter-tidal exploration at Cattle Point on… Continue reading

Governments kick in cash for B.C. farmers, food processors

Ottawa, Victoria contribute $14 million over five years to help develop new products, processes

UBC professor claims victory at B.C. car race

A physics engineering professor had the fastest time during Kelowna hill climb race

Photo gallery: Saanich athletes at Island track and field championships

Sarah Kedves jumps to most inspirational award at track and field championships

MP Karina Gould back to Hill with baby Oliver for electoral reform bill

Gould brought Oliver to work with her as she resumed duties as democratic institutions minister

VIDEO: Footage of 2 shrieking lynx posted by Canadians goes viral

The videos — one shot by a man and his girlfriend — show two lynx sitting face-to-face, shrieking

Teen must repay $37M for starting Oregon wildfire

A teenager who started a major wildfire in Oregon has been ordered to pay restitution

UPDATE: Woman dies in ocean accident near Tofino hours before daughter’s wedding

“We are so thankful to everyone who helped our mom.”

Canada’s G7 goal on development: luring private capital to poor nations

G7 finance and international development ministers convene in British Columbia next week

Most Read