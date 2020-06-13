(Black Press Media file photo)

Multi-vehicle incident on Sooke Road causing traffic delays

Sooke, Metchosin fire crews responding to m

Emergency crews are responding to a Saturday afternoon collision on Sooke Road.

Just after 4 p.m. on June 13, Metchosin Fire Chief Stephanie Dunlop announced via Twitter that fire crews from both Metchosin and Sooke were attending the scene of an incident in the 4900-block of Sooke Road.

Dunlop noted that the collision involved multiple vehicles and added that drivers can expect delays in the area and should “proceed with caution.”

READ ALSO: Motor vehicle incident closes northbound lanes on Malahat

More to come.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

motor vehicle crashSooke

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tips on how to protect your aging loved ones from financial abuse
Next story
UPDATED: Motor vehicle incident on Malahat leads to lane closures in both directions

Just Posted

VIDEO: VicPD asks for public’s help identifying suspect in ‘random’ assault

Incident took place on Douglas Street on June 13

UPDATED: Motor vehicle incident on Malahat leads to lane closures in both directions

West Shore RCMP on scene, traffic delays expected

William Head prison escapees charged in homicide of Metchosin man

James Lee Busch and Zachary Armitage charged in relation to homicide of Martin Payne

Multi-vehicle incident on Sooke Road causing traffic delays

Sooke, Metchosin fire crews responding to m

PHOTOS: Sooke resident spots whale pod in local waters

Minke whale also makes a visit to the shores

B.C. to review Police Act amid growing calls to defund police

‘It’s only during this time of questioning from the public that we take a look at the Police Act that’s 45 years old’

POLL: Would you support permanently closing a portion of Government Street to vehicle traffic?

A move to increase foot traffic is a lifeline thrown to many… Continue reading

Tips on how to protect your aging loved ones from financial abuse

About one in 10 seniors are victims of consumer fraud each year: Canadian Department of Justice

‘Serious questions:’ Trudeau calls video of RCMP tackling chief shocking

The RCMP dash-cam footage was released publicly as part of a court application

Canadian expert says he is confident COVID-19 vaccine is months, not years away

Dr. Gary Kobinger helped develop a vaccine and treatment for the deadly Ebola virus

‘It’s going to be a test by fire’: Northern B.C. men build homemade catamaran

Bruce McGonigal and Rob Goodine plan to float from Quick to Smithers in August

Calls grow for Trudeau to end MSM blood donation ban

It’s time for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to honour his promises, advocates say

B.C. First Nation reunited with artifact 13 years after found in Williams Lake

The spearhead is believed to be 2,600 to 4,000 years old

David Sidoo loses Order of B.C. award after guilty plea in U.S. college admission scandal

This marks the first time the award has been taken away from someone

Most Read