Municipal election nomination period starts Aug. 30

Candidates can be nominated until Sept. 9 at 4 p.m.

The City of Colwood City Hall building is seen March 30, 2022. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Nominations for the upcoming municipal election in October opened on Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 9 a.m.

The City of Colwood shared that date in reminding would-be candidates for mayor and councillor about deadlines.

The nomination period closes on Sept. 9 at 4 p.m. and residents can challenge nominations until Sept. 13 at 4 p.m.

After that, Sept. 16 is the deadline for a decision on the challenge, as well as the withdrawal of candidates and the submission of original nomination documents to the chief elector officer.

Campaign financing disclosure statements are due Jan. 13, 2023, and Feb. 13 2023, with a $500 fee for late filing.

Currently, municipalities are in the midst of the pre-campaign period. It lasts until Sept. 15, subject to election advertising rules for third-party sponsors. They include registration with Elections BC before advertising and not exceeding expense limits, which vary depending on municipality. Those rules continue to apply until election day.

The campaign period proper starts on Sept. 17 and goes until general voting day on Oct. 15.

Voters can cast advance ballots on Oct. 5 and 12 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Colwood City Hall with election day on Oct. 15 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Would-be candidates in Colwood can pick documents at City Hall since July 22 on weekdays during opening hours.

Residents can also request a copy in the mail by calling 250-294-8157 or emailing corporateservices@colwood.ca.

ALSO READ: Colwood council to consider nearly doubling pay

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BC municipal electionCity of Colwood,ColwoodColwood councilMunicipal electionWest Shore