Tasha Diamant danced naked on the side of the Trans Canada Highway in protest on Tuesday to promote awareness around homelessness in Canada. Travis Paterson/News Staff

Naked roadside protest stopped outside Camp Namegans

Holding a huge black-and-white sign that read ‘zoning,’ and standing in front of Camp Namegans tent city, Tasha Diamant danced topless for about 30 minutes on the side of the Trans Canada Highway during lunch on Tuesday.

A Saanich Police officer eventually moved her along, citing her as a safety distraction to drivers.

But Diamant, a performance activist and actor, got her point across anyways. Drivers honked and waved, though many gawked curiously to see what she was doing.

“I chose the word zoning, people think it’s an innocuous word but it’s really a loaded word,” Diamant said. “I don’t think it’s fair that people have to live here [at Regina Park]. I use my white privilege to stand up for people who are more vulnerable.”

