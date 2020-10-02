‘Namgis First Nation member tests positive for COVID-19 post mortem

Contact tracing was started immediately after the discovery of the positive test.

‘Namgis Chief Don Svanvik (middle) speaks during the video posted to the The Corporation of the Village of Alert Bay’s Facebook page. (Facebook screenshot)

A member of the ‘Namgis First Nation tested positive for COVID-19 post mortem.

The test was done last week after the person, who had previous health complications, had already passed away, ‘Namgis Chief Don Svanvik confirmed Friday (Oct. 2).

Svanvik said there was an extensive public health investigation as soon as the positive test was announced, and there are no confirmed cases on Cormorant Island, where the ‘Namgis reside.

Svanvik also noted in a video that was posted to The Corporation of the Village of Alert Bay’s Facebook page Sept. 29 that contact tracing was started immediately as part of the public health investigation.

