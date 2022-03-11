A 37-year-old Nanaimo man was knocked out after being hit with an egg thrown from a passing vehicle along Uplands Drive recently. (Photo submitted)

Vancouver Island man knocked unconscious by egg thrown from car

RCMP ask for person responsible to come forward

A Nanaimo man was knocked out and “continues to struggle” after he was hit with an egg thrown from a passing vehicle two weeks ago.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, the incident happened Feb. 25 on Uplands Drive near Edgewater Lane. The 27-year-old victim and two friends were standing at a bus stop when “a small, dark-coloured vehicle” drove past and someone threw an egg from a passenger window.

The victim was taken to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital and “has limited memory of the incident and continues to have some difficultly with his thought process,” according to the press release.

Police say the victim agreed to make public a photo of his treatment following the incident.

“We believe the person who throw the egg probably didn’t intend to cause injury and may have no idea what actually happened. With that in mind, this individual and those in the vehicle, need to step up, take responsible for their actions and call the police”, said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2022-6661.

READ ALSO: Teen’s eye could be permanently damaged after being hit with egg


