 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Nanaimo woman’s murder, interfering-with-dead body trial moved to Vancouver

B.C. Supreme Court trial of Paris Jayanne Laroche still scheduled to begin Jan. 22
Karl Yu
Karl Yu
web1_20231207201212-65726de0daa27b3b9c9a937fjpeg
The Law Courts building in Vancouver, home to B.C. Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

A Nanaimo woman accused of murder and interfering with a dead body has had her trial moved to Vancouver.

Paris Jayanne Laroche, 26 when arrested in March 2022, stands accused of first-degree murder and interfering with human remains in relation to a missing person case involving Sidney Joseph Mantee.

A trial will still begin Monday, Jan. 22 in B.C. Supreme Court, but on Thursday, Jan. 11, Justice Robin Baird ordered the venue to be relocated to the Lower Mainland from Nanaimo.

Laroche is currently incarcerated in Maple Ridge, at Alouette Correctional Centre for Women, and an application to change locations was made as there weren’t proper facilities to house Laroche in Nanaimo.

Baird will preside over the jury trial, with Nick Barber and Sabrina Avery representing Crown counsel and Glen Orris representing Laroche.

The trial is expected to last 20 days.

RELATED: Nanaimo RCMP look for man not in touch with family for months

Karl Yu

About the Author: Karl Yu

After interning at Vancouver Metro free daily newspaper, I joined Black Press in 2010.
Read more