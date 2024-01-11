Nanaimo woman’s murder, interfering-with-dead body trial moved to Vancouver

B.C. Supreme Court trial of Paris Jayanne Laroche still scheduled to begin Jan. 22

A Nanaimo woman accused of murder and interfering with a dead body has had her trial moved to Vancouver.

Paris Jayanne Laroche, 26 when arrested in March 2022, stands accused of first-degree murder and interfering with human remains in relation to a missing person case involving Sidney Joseph Mantee.

A trial will still begin Monday, Jan. 22 in B.C. Supreme Court, but on Thursday, Jan. 11, Justice Robin Baird ordered the venue to be relocated to the Lower Mainland from Nanaimo.

Laroche is currently incarcerated in Maple Ridge, at Alouette Correctional Centre for Women, and an application to change locations was made as there weren’t proper facilities to house Laroche in Nanaimo.

Baird will preside over the jury trial, with Nick Barber and Sabrina Avery representing Crown counsel and Glen Orris representing Laroche.

The trial is expected to last 20 days.

