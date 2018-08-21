George Heyman, B.C. Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, attends the launch of seven electric vehicle charging stations on Vancouver Island. The charging stations are part of a B.C.-wide charging network to reduce “range anxiety.” (Hugo Wong/Peninsula News Review)

New B.C. Hydro electric car chargers launch on Vancouver Island

Fast-chargers to reduce ‘range anxiety’ for B.C. electric car drivers

Seven new charging stations are now open on Vancouver Island, designed to reduce “range anxiety” for electric vehicle drivers.

At a Tuesday morning announcement in Sidney, Amarjeet Sohi, Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources, said the $1.05 million federal investment in these charging stations would make electric and alternative fuel vehicles a viable travel option for B.C. residents.

“The difference that this will make for British Columbians, for our economy, and for our climate is tremendous,” added George Heyman, B.C. Minister of the Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “We’re focused on making clean transportation accessible and affordable for British Columbians.”

Heyman said transportation accounts for 39 per cent of B.C.’s greenhouse gas emissions, and said the provincial government was focused on fostering affordable emissions-free transportation.

Natural Resources Canada invested $1.05 million, on top of a $700,000 provincial investment, to BC Hydro for these 21 fast charging stations in the first phase of the Electric Vehicle and Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Deployment Initiative.

Vancouver Island will have seven of these charging stations, located at

  • Nanaimo Superstore — Nanaimo
  • Qualicum Foods — Qualicum
  • No Frills Foods — Port Alberni
  • Pacific Rim Visitor Centre — Ucluelet
  • Courtenay Superstore — Courtenay
  • Campbell River Community Centre — Campbell River
  • Sidney Municipal Lot — Sidney

The federal government has pledged to spend $182.5 million across the country to improve Canada’s electric and alternative fuel vehicle infrastructure.

When asked about how the the Trudeau government’s purchase of the Trans Mountain pipeline meshed with their plan to reduce emissions, Sohi said the health of the economy and the environment “go hand in hand,” that the existing energy industry provided middle-class jobs. The pipeline was designed to reduce Canada’s dependency on the United States as a customer of fossil fuels and would provide the money for green initiatives.

The BC Hydro-branded charging stations will be free for now, because BC Hydro is a regulated utility, said Greg Simmons, project manager, electric vehicles with BC Hydro. Before they can charge customers money, a rate or tariff must be set and approved by the B.C. Utilities Commission (BCUC). BCUC is currently looking at the issue, and when the inquiry finishes, BC Hydro will file an application to use those rates.

As a comparison, Hydro Quebec charges $12 per hour of charging and the City of Vancouver charges $18 an hour. Some municipal charging stations also charge 35 cents per kilowatt hour of charging.

Previous story
Former B.C. premier Christy Clark criticizes feds for buying pipeline
Next story
Stolen Search and Rescue dog harness replaced by donation

Just Posted

Horses from Victoria Carriage Tours involved in second incident in three months

Witnesses: Horses veered into a parked vehicle, smashing windows, climbing onto roof with front hooves

Stolen Search and Rescue dog harness replaced by donation

Moxxii’s specialized harness was stolen at the Pet-A-Palooza festival

Seaplane flights cancelled between Victoria and Vancouver due to smoke

Harbour Air has grounded flights travelling through the Georgia Strait

First stores open in Victoria’s expanded Mayfair shopping centre

Construction project will add about 100,000 square feet of retail space and 400 parking stalls

Smoke from wildfires delivers jolt to Greater Victoria air quality

Online map collects air quality from home monitors

PHOTOS: Puppy love makes a splash at St. Ann’s Academy

Puppies stampede, dive and do yoga at Victoria’s largest outdoor pet festival

Former Trump aide Paul Manafort found guilty of eight charges

A mistrial has been declared for the other 10 charges against him

Canada’s team chasing elusive gold medal at women’s baseball World Cup

Canada, ranked No. 2 behind Japan, opens play Wednesday against No. 10 Hong Kong

Former B.C. detective gets 20 months in jail for kissing teen witnesses

James Fisher, formerly with Vancouver police department, pleaded guilty to three charges in June

Former B.C. premier Christy Clark criticizes feds for buying pipeline

The $4.5 billion purchase of Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline second worst decision, she said

New B.C. Hydro electric car chargers launch on Vancouver Island

Fast-chargers to reduce ‘range anxiety’ for B.C. electric car drivers

‘Takes more courage to fail’: B.C. ultra-marathon swimmer reflects on cancelled try at record

Susan Simmons halted her swim from Victoria to Port Angeles and back because of hypothermia

Animals moved from B.C. Interior shelters to make way for pets displaced by wildfires

The Maple Ridge SPCA houses animals to make space for pets evacuated from B.C.’s burning interior.

$21.5 million medical pot plant to be built in B.C.

The facility is to be built in Princeton

Most Read