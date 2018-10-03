Kathleen Burton, executive director of the Swan Lake Christmas Hill Nature Sanctuary Society, will be on hand Friday as the new floating boardwalk across Swan Lake re-opens. Crews replaced the old floating boardwalk here seen in the background during the summer. Wolf Depner/News Staff

New boardwalk floating across Saanich’s Swan Lake re-opens Friday

Costs for replacing the old wooden boardwalk top $800,000

A popular recreation trail will re-open just in time for Thanksgiving.

Swan Lake Christmas Hill Nature Sanctuary announced Tuesday that it plans to open the new floating boardwalk across Swan Lake on Friday, Oct. 5, with a ceremony scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

Work on replacing the boardwalk began in early June.

RELATED: Boardwalk across Saanich’s Swan Lake closes until fall

Like the original boardwalk, the new boardwalk cuts across the northeastern corner of Swan Lake at a length of more than 300 metres, in offering visitors excellent views of the local flora and fauna. But unlike the new boardwalk, the old boardwalk consisted largely out of wood and nature weathered it beyond repair since its opening in 1991.

The new boardwalk consists of steel and fiberglass with an estimated total price tag of $800,000 with some $534,000 coming from the District of Saanich. The centre also raised funds through its ‘Give-a-$heet’ campaign and received funds from the Federation of Co-ops ($75,225) and from TD Friends of the Environment Fund ($25,000). The society also continues to accept donations.

RELATED: Swan Lake director chows down for fundraiser

Kathleen Burton said the new boardwalk offers everybody a better and safer experience, when they visit the nature centre, adding that the new boardwalk will last longer while being more environmentally sound.

The project, she said, also came in on time and on budget in thanking the various partners involved in the project.

“A lot of planning and finessing went into carefully paddling each float across the lake and into place,” she said. “Replacing the old boardwalk, weathered by the forces of nature, with this gift to the community was no small undertaking,” she added later.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Indigenous man sent home from work in View Royal for participating in Orange Shirt Day
Next story
Provincial population about to hit the 5-million mark

Just Posted

Greater Victoria ranks in top 10 Canadian cities for hate crimes

According to Statistics Canada, Greater Victoria’s hate crime rates more than doubled in one year

#AskAnArchivistDay brings historical collections to digital audience

Twitter event invites public to ask questions for real time responses from around the globe

Provincial population about to hit the 5-million mark

British Columbia’s population stood at 4,991,687 as of July 1, 2018.

Goodlife Fitness Victoria Marathon means road closures Sunday

Over 8,000 will run in the marathon, which starts in front of the B.C. Legislature

New boardwalk floating across Saanich’s Swan Lake re-opens Friday

Costs for replacing the old wooden boardwalk top $800,000

Local developer funds re-construction of Oak Bay intersection

Abstract also announces 50-seat restaurant as anchor business for Bowker development

Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser he had called credible witness

It marked the sharpest criticism by Trump of Christine Blasey Ford since she came forward publicly with the allegation last month

Health groups warn against vaping advertising in Ontario

Advocates say many vaping products are made by tobacco companies and contain nicotine, and their flavours and packaging imitate candy

Horror difficult to erase for Indonesians as toll tops 1,400

The official death toll increased to 1,407 on Wednesday, with thousands injured and more than 70,000 displaced

One year after Weinstein, Hollywood is still soul-searching

The #MeToo movement has gone far beyond the movies, but Hollywood remains ground zero in a cultural eruption

B.C. man fighting to keep two pet cheetahs

Earl Pfeifer, who lives in Crawford Bay, set to appear before appeal board for five-day hearing

B.C. teacher left child alone to pee in dark classroom

Coquitlam elementary school teacher had allowed girl to pee themselves frequently

Refugee claimant guilty of assault for spitting on immigration officer

Incident happened at B.C. border crossing, involving Ronald Dosson

Carbon tax, sales tax breaks finally make B.C. LNG happen

Electric cars, home heat pumps promoted to lower emissions

Most Read