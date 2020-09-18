A new collection and research facility for the Royal BC Museum will be built in Colwood by 2024. (BC Government)

New branch of Royal BC Museum to be built in Colwood

New faclity in the Royal Bay development will house collections, archives and research department

A new branch of the Royal BC Museum, creating more than 900 jobs, is set to rise in Colwood.

The new building will house the museum’s archives and be used as a research centre, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Lisa Beare announced Friday.

The state of the art facility will help “preserve our history for future generations,” she said, adding that the facility would be accessible and energy efficient. The government expects to break ground this winter with the project completed in the summer of 2024.

Beare said she was shocked to see the priceless collection of Emily Carr paintings and writing being stored in the basement of the museum, with a pump running 24 hours a day to keep the collection dry. The RBCM no longer has the capacity to store its seven million artifacts, she said.

READ ALSO: John Lennon’s psychedelic Rolls-Royce on display at Victoria’s Royal BC Museum

The 3.2 hectare or eight-acre parcel of land, purchased for $14 million and located at the Royal Bay development in Colwood, will include a 14,000 square-metre facility that meets CleanBC energy-efficient standards. Using mass timber construction, 950 jobs will be generated – with 644 construction jobs and 320 indirect jobs.

The new building will house the Royal BC Museum’s archives, collections – including birds and mammals, botany, fish, entomology, history, paleontology and modern history collections – and research department, with additional research labs and dedicated learning spaces.

READ ALSO: Royal BC Museum adds IMAX feature full-time

In October crews will begin preparing the site for construction, including surveying and earthworks. A competitive procurement process will be announced by the government in the coming months to select a design-build team to lead the development. Funding details are expected to be released when a contract has been secured.

This is the first phase in the Royal BC Museum modernization project. The main museum and the public galleries will remain at the downtown site, with plans to redevelop the museum space expected to be announced next year.

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.  
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Royal BC Museum

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?
Next story
CHARTS: Beyond Metro Vancouver, COVID-19 cases in B.C. haven’t increased much recently

Just Posted

New branch of Royal BC Museum to be built in Colwood

New faclity in the Royal Bay development will house collections, archives and research department

VicPD looking for 17-year-old girl, believed to be in downtown Victoria

Circumstance under which she has gone missing are considered to be high-risk

New urgent, primary care health centre opens in Saanich come November

North Quadra area facility to provide same-day, ongoing care for folks without family doctors

Vandal spray-paints ‘kill cops’ in Oak Bay

New police chief disappointed

Victoria city council in support of floating dock on Gorge

City staff will bring forward a report on the dock in November

B.C. reports 122 new COVID-19 cases as health officials urge smaller social circles

Health officials urge against shaming and blaming patients

POLL: Do you plan on allowing your children to go trick or treating this year?

This popular annual social time will look quite different this year due to COVID-19

Emaciated grizzly found dead on central B.C. coast as low salmon count sparks concern

Grizzly was found on Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw territory in Smith Inlet, 60K north of Port Hardy

VIDEO: B.C. to launch mouth-rinse COVID-19 test for kids

Test involves swishing and gargling saline in mouth and no deep-nasal swab

Young Canadians have curtailed vaping during pandemic, survey finds

The survey funded by Heart & Stroke also found the decrease in vaping frequency is most notable in British Columbia and Ontario

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. teachers file Labour Relations Board application over COVID-19 classroom concerns

The application comes as B.C.’s second week of the new school year comes to a close

CHARTS: Beyond Metro Vancouver, COVID-19 cases in B.C. haven’t increased much recently

COVID-19 case counts outside of Metro Vancouver have been level since July

70-year-old punched in the head in dispute over disability parking space in Nanaimo

Senior’s turban knocked off in incident at mall parking lot

Most Read