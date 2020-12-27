New COVID-19 exposure on flight into Victoria Harbour

The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) is reporting that the Dec. 23 Harbour Air Seaplanes flight 220 coming from Vancouver had a confirmed case of COVID on board. (Black Press Media file photo)

A recent flight into Victoria Harbour had a confirmed case of COVID on board, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Anyone on board the Dec. 23 Harbour Air Seaplanes flight 220 from Vancouver may have been exposed to the virus. The flight company didn’t specify affected rows.

All passengers should self-monitor for symptoms, which include but are not limited to fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, loss of sense of smell or taste, runny nose and headache.

This is the sixth flight in December with a confirmed case of COVID-19 on board that has arrived into Victoria. All of them have been between Victoria and Vancouver.

As of Dec. 24, there are 65 active cases within the Vancouver Island Health region with six people in hospital and one in critical care.

