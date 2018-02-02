The former Burnside elementary on Jutland Street in Victoria is part of a proposal aimed at enhancing the neighbourhood through new subsidized housing and community amenities. File photo

New housing, community amenities in works for Burnside school site

Plans part of a broader picture for urban village centre for Burnside Gorge

Dean Fortin knows the Burnside Gorge neighbourhood well.

The executive director of Pacifica Housing held that same role with the area’s community association before joining Victoria city council as a councillor then as mayor. He’s familiar with the challenges residents face and was enthusiastic about the announcement Friday of the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the City and the Greater Victoria School District to bring new subsidized housing to the former Burnside elementary site.

“Pacifica is excited to be enhancing the Burnside Gorge community with affordable market housing for families, child care facilities and renewed public space,” he said in a release. “We listened to what the residents wanted in the local area plan process and are pleased to deliver on their aspirations for their neighbourhood.”

The plans, which must still go through the public process and be approved by city council, call for 88 units of two- and three-bedroom suites, as well as new child care spaces and programming space for the neighbourhood.

A decision approved by the SD61 in 2016 will see seismic upgrades and modernization completed on the school, which will be renamed the Burnside Education Centre. It will eventually be home to students and staff from The Link at S.J. Willis Alternative School.

The City would lease land north of the school to housing provider Pacifica for 60 years, with nominal rates initially. Pacifica must still secure funding to build the structure.

Mayor Lisa Helps called the three-way collaboration “unprecedented” and said it would provide such benefits as “much needed family housing and childcare spaces, as well as community development opportunities.”

As well as falling in line with the City’s housing strategy through 2025, she said, the proposal “is a great first step toward creating a walkable urban village at the Cecelia and Jutland roads intersection, as envisioned in the neighbourhood plan.”

The site is in the same block as the Burnside-Gorge Community Centre and is within walking distance of Cecelia Ravine Park and the Galloping Goose Trail.

SD61 board chair Edith Loring-Kuhanga likes the synergies the plan creates by integrating a refurbished Burnside school.

“The Board of Education strongly believes our schools strengthen communities, and having the opportunity to create a neighbourhood hub with amenities for families, young children and learners is the first step to building a healthy, sustainable and prosperous community,” she said.

editor@vicnews.com

Previous story
UPDATE: Pipeline opponents vocal at Justin Trudeau town hall in Nanaimo
Next story
Father of B.C. homicide victim said he knew it was coming

Just Posted

New housing, community amenities in works for Burnside school site

Plans part of a broader picture for urban village centre for Burnside Gorge

Victoria man wanted by Interpol

Sebastien Normandin is being sought for attempted murder after ramming a former girlfriend’s car in 2016

Star-studded ‘Home for a Rest’ cover released today in support of Spirit of the West’s John Mann

WATCH: Nearly 50 of Canada’s most celebrated musicians record single in men’s washroom

January was one of wettest months on record for Victoria

City received 117.6 millimetres of rain last month, 125 per cent higher than its average

‘This is an anniversary for the killers getting away with it…,’ says Buziak’s father

Crowd gathers for 10th annual Lindsay Buziak Walk for Justice

Super Bowl 52 banter from the B.C. sports desk

Black Press sports-man Kevin Mitchell talks Super Bowl LII

Father of B.C. homicide victim said he knew it was coming

‘I was prepared for yesterday. I had gone through the motions of having my son die like this’

A day to tackle the stigma surrounding mental health

Today Canadians are encouraged to Facebook, Tweet, hashtag, snap or just talk about mental health

More than 1,400 people in B.C. died of drug overdoses in 2017

Coroner says fentanyl was detected in 80 per cent of those deaths

Precious puppies to be named by you

The RCMP is asking kids from around the country to help name the latest police dogs

Trevena talks: exclusive interview with the MLA for the North Island

Trevena discussed topics from Christy Clark, to BC Ferries, to the E&N corridor, and fish farms.

Judge admonishes victims’ dad who charged at Nassar in court

The dad who had three daughters abused by Nassar tries to attack the doctor in court

Former B.C. premier Dave Barrett dies at age 87

Premier’s office says the former NDP premier died after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease

B.C. surpasses Ontario as top production locale for films, TV: report

Canadian Media Producers Association says the 2016-2017 fiscal year was strong for Canada overall

Most Read