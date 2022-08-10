New Langford middle school opening pushed back to November

Students will instead start the school year at other schools

Centre Mountain Lellum Middle School in Langford, pictured in October 2021. Due to construction delays, the school will not open in September. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Sooke School District’s newest middle school will not be ready in time for a September opening.

Centre Mountain Lellum Middle School in Langford will not open as planned due to construction delays. SD62 is now planning to open the school in early November.

The announcement means Grade 6, 7, and 8 students enrolled at the school for the 2022-2023 school year will initially attend other schools on the West Shore, according to a news release.

Grade 6 students will start the year at Spencer Middle School, Grade 7 students are going to PEXSISEN Elementary School, and Grade 8 students will go to Dunsmuir Middle School.

PEXSISEN Elementary, the other new school at the Langford site, is also under construction but will be open for students and staff in time for the upcoming school year, SD62 said.

The district said the construction delays are related to supply chain issues with materials and labour shortages.

Families registered to attend the schools impacted by the delay have already been notified, though the district said students who were registered in another district in June or who only recently registered with SD62 may not have received the notice, and are encouraged to visit the district’s website and social media to view it.

Principals at the schools will be providing more information to families in the coming days and weeks. Parents of students registered at the schools who are not receiving emails from the district are encouraged to contact info@sd62.bc.ca to have their contact information updated.

“Safety is paramount at the district, and we thank our students, staff and families for their patience and understanding while Farmer Construction works towards delivering a building that will provide a safe and secure learning environment,” the district said. “We anticipate occupancy of CML in early November and will keep our school communities informed through progress updates.”

