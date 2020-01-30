New provincial burn regulations will have a limited impact on the District of Sooke, say fire officials. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

New large pile burning rules could impact Sooke developers

Regulations for backyard burning also under review

New provincial regulations will see further controls on the burning of waste from development sites in the Sooke Region.

Under the regulations, issued by the Environment Ministry, Sooke is designated as a high sensitivity zone, meaning developers need to meet more requirements to receive a Class A burn permit to burn vegetation cleared from work sites.

Setbacks are now greater for fires, increasing fivefold, requiring a space of 500 meters from buildings. There’s also been a doubling of the buffer zone to 1,000 meters between the fire and any school, hospital, or community care facility.

The material burned must have a moisture content of 30 per cent or less and piled for at least four months. The material cannot be transported to another burn site any further away than five kilometres.

The burning conditions have also stepped up with a requirement that the venting index (the wind conditions) listed as good on the first day of a burn and good or fair on the second day.

The site of any large scale burn must be a minimum of 10 acres.

Sooke deputy fire chief Matt Barney said the new regulations will have a limited impact on developers.

“These are large debris piles that generally take place on large tracts of land. And even though we’ll get the odd complaint, the regulations on burning conditions mean that the smoke should be going straight up,” Barney said.

“Of course, there’s no guarantee that the wind doesn’t come up or shift and that’s when we can get some complaints.”

In anticipation of that shift in conditions, the regulations also require burning permit holders take steps to notify neighbouring properties of the date and time of the burn so that they can take steps, like keeping windows closed, during the burn.

“There is always the possibility of a problem, but these regulations help to anticipate and address those possibilities,” Barney said.

“We only get five or six requests for Class A permits every year, so it’s not a real problem.”

The new regulations for Class A burns do not have any effect on the rules governing the District’s Backyard Burning Regulations, at least for now.

RELATED: Burning raises concerns

Those regulations are also under review by the Ministry of Environment which has already gone on record as encouraging everyone to explore alternative methods to deal with garden waste.


mailto:tim.collins@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Two Victoria suspects arrested in Saskatchewan for alleged human trafficking

Just Posted

Dallas Road is not an RV park: Residents fed up with overnight parking

Mayor says lack of affordable housing, high cost of living the real issue

Two Victoria suspects arrested in Saskatchewan for alleged human trafficking

Four suspects arrested near Swift Current transporting unidentified female passengers

Environmental fears give rise to ecological grief

Royal Roads professor says children especially have absorbed the culture of fear

Blanshard Block developer aims to complete heritage, tower project without displacing current tenants

Community members commend the move at public meeting on Wednesday night

Three people arrested after stolen SUV gets stuck in the mud in Saanich field

It is unclear why the suspects decided to drive into the field

VIDEO: U.S. reports first case of human-to-human transmission of coronavirus

Patient is married to woman who contracted virus after she returned from trip to Wuhan, China

Greater Victoria’s wanted list for the week of Jan. 28

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Are you concerned about the coronavirus?

The coronavirus which has sparked concern around the globe has now arrived… Continue reading

Federal Court of Appeal to release ruling on B.C. First Nations’ pipeline challenge

Trans Mountain case focused on federal government’s consultation with Indigenous groups

B.C. boosts disaster fund for farmers suffering crop losses

Extra $9 million allows increased payouts for weather, fires

New trial ordered in Vanderhoof man’s ‘brutal’ murder in basement

B.C. Court of Appeal rules trial judge failed to give key information to jurors in the Fribjon Bjornson case

VIDEO: A third confirmed case of Coronavirus in Canada leads a selection of today’s news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Jan. 30

WHO declares global emergency over coronavirus

China has reported more than 7,800 cases including 170 deaths

Mounties identify suspect in string of sex assaults in B.C. park

Seven sexual assaults linked to one suspect

Most Read