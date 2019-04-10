New measles case in Victoria makes six in the South Island

One new South Island measles exposure confirmed, for a total of six cases. (File photo)

Island Health confirmed one new case of measles infection on the South Island Wednesday.

Anyone who visited the Pennbridge building at Royal Oak shopping complex on March 26 or 27 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. may have been exposed, this includes the building common spaces and washrooms.

Those who may have been exposed are being asked by Island Health to monitor for symptoms for 21 days after the exposure date.

If you develop symptoms, please contact your health care provider before you visit them so they can take precautions to prevent transmission of measles to others.

Symptoms of measles include fever, runny nose, sore throat, cough, diarrhea and red eyes, followed a few days later by a rash that starts on the face and spreads to the chest.

Those who never had the measles infection, or who did not have two doses of vaccine, are at highest risk of measles, and are encouraged to get fully immunized.

Measles immunization is free for everyone. Two doses of measles vaccine are 99 per cent effective at preventing measles. One dose of vaccine is 95 per cent effective.

Call Island Health measles information line to learn more: