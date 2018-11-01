(Alpha Stock Images photo)

B.C. Child and family

New online tool gives British Columbians ins and outs of adoption

Children and family minister Katrine Controy said the online tool is meant to demystify some of the stereotypes of adoption

The province has launched a new online resource for British Columbians looking to learn the ins-and-outs of adopting.

Adoption Basics, announced Thursday, is an interactive orientation tool that offers information on the adoption process itself, as well as the needs of children and input from parents who have already adopted.

Children and family minister Katrine Controy said the online tool is meant to demystify some of the stereotypes of adoption.

“People tend to think of adoption as a route to finding that perfect, healthy baby, whereas the greater need right now is to find homes for sibling groups, teens and children who have complex care needs,” she said. “We want parents to come to this process with their eyes open and we want to ensure we’re finding the best possible fit for those waiting kids.”

READ MORE: Abbotsford adoption agency closes doors after 25 years

The ministry said the new online resource will allow prospective adoptive parent or parents in rural regions to work through the materials in the privacy of their own home instead of face-to-face courses that are often difficult to access.

There have been 244 B.C. adoptions in 2017 and 18, the ministry said.

The information is being provided by the Adoptive Families Association of BC, a non-profit organization providing advocacy, awareness, training, education and networking events for prospective and adoptive families.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Island NDP MP blasts Liberals for failing to overhaul animal protection provisions
Next story
UPDATE: Sagmoen awaits bail decision

Just Posted

Former BC Ferries CFO paid almost $500,000 settlement

Dennis Dodo was the company’s chief financial officer for less than three years

Victoria’s city council, mayor sworn in

Mayor Lisa Helps and city council held their inaugeral meeting Thursday morning

Wind warning issued for Greater Victoria

Forecasters expect gusts up to 70 km/h overnight

RCMP seek missing Sidney man

Jeffrey Parry was last seen in Lochside area of Sidney Hallowe’en night

Family of Oak Bay senior donate reams of yarn to Monterey Recreation Centre

Death of Gladys Barman affected everyone

Time to get flu shots is now, says Island Health

Children, seniors and people with medical conditions most at-risk of suffering from influenza

BC resident calls for national plan to tackle plastic

Shuswap petition calls for zero plastic waste in Canada by 2030

POLL: Do you have a family doctor?

A new urgent care centre is set to open in Langford on… Continue reading

Grieg Seafood invests $2.1 million in ‘feed house’ northwest of Vancouver Island

Aquaculture executive says he’s confident about industry amid new regulations

Vancouver Island man gets 18 months for sexually abusing 2 young girls

Victim confused and has trouble sleeping after Bolderson’s crimes.

New online tool gives British Columbians ins and outs of adoption

Children and family minister Katrine Controy said the online tool is meant to demystify some of the stereotypes of adoption

One year later: No updates in death of B.C.woman found on farm

Traci Genereaux’s remains were discovered on a Shuswap farm owned by Curtis Wayne Sagmoen’s father

Man arrested after violent Tim Hortons outburst

Staff say man threw his drink at them, mad that it was the wrong order

HarbourCats nail down 2019 West Coast League baseball schedule

Another busy summer planned for Victoria’s collegiate level ballclub

Most Read