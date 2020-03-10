Our Place unveiled its new van, which will help transport some of its patrons. (File contributed/ Our Place)

New Our Place van takes residents from Victoria to View Royal detox program

The New Roads Therapeutic Recovery Community offers two-year live-in rehabilitation

Victoria’s Our Place Society unveiled a brand new van to help transport members attending the organization’s New Roads Therapeutic Recovery Program.

The facility, located in View Royal, re-opened in July after extensive renovations, and is now a space for a two-year live-in rehabilitation program for men experiencing addiction and homelessness.

READ MORE: An inside look at Our Place's Therapeutic Recovery Community

The completely sober area offers community support, recreational activities, therapy for trauma and addiction, and programs to reintegrate residents into the workforce of school.

The van will be used to transport New Roads residents to appointments and occasional outings, and will also be used to pick up donations and transport senior Our Place residents on outings.

The van was brought forward thanks to a combination of community donors; Peninsula Co-Op contributed $30,000 to the purchase, while Suburban Motors gave Our Place a good deal on the vehicle. The Sign Pad offered a significant discount for the wrap around the van.

Loud bang heard in downtown Victoria as VicPD arrest two men
Cruise ships still on track, despite province health officer's wish to delay season

Most Read