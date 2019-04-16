P.A.C.E soccer players in action. (Randy Humble/P.A.C.E soccer club)

New P.A.C.E. soccer club shoots for players

Sidney club seeks youth and senior players

New Sidney soccer club, P.A.C.E Football Club, is looking for youth and adult players for their teams.

Set up by longtime community coach Harj Nandhra, P.A.C.E describes itself as “a friendly, accessible club, open to all.”

Although newly created, the club say 70 youngsters signed up in their first week, allowing them to run a number of competitive junior teams for boys and girls, from U6 upwards.

Nandhra says his vision is for a true community club where no one is excluded from “the beautiful game.”

All coaches are volunteers, many of whom have kids playing in the junior teams.

“We’re looking to introduce people and to grow the game. It’s one of the most accessible games in the world, all you need are cleats and a ball, sometimes not even that,” he explains.

Nandhra says by securing sponsorships with local people, who volunteer their time, money and expertise, the club is able to offer training at cost. The Town of Sidney has also stepped up, offering access to Iroquois Field for practices. Nandhra says it is “unacceptable” for people to be denied access to the game because of financial pressures and says players only need to pay for their kit and insurance fees. He adds that anyone unable to pay those costs should contact the club as he will cover the costs, so no one is left out.

ALSO READ: Peninsula the launching pad for explosion of women’s sporting talent

Juniors train on Thursday evenings at 5:15 p.m. and adults play on Sundays between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

One of the club’s representatives, Caitlyn Addlestone says of Nandhra, “He has gained a world of knowledge and skills, his mission is to make the game accessible to everyone in the community.”

P.A.C.E stands for Passion, Attitude, Commitment and Energy. The teams play in white jerseys and black shorts, and are known as the Wolfpack.

Currently, players compete in intra-squad small-side games against each other, but they hope to expand into regular September to March seasons, with adults playing 11-a-side. The club plans to operate year-round.

RELATED: North Saanich soccer sensation takes game to next level in Iceland

In keeping with soccer’s reputation as the global game, P.A.C.E encourages people of all skill and fitness levels to sign up.

“The focus is for everyone to be included and able to play,” says Addlestone. “My three children had a great time, it should be a positive year.”

Practice happens at Sidney’s Iroquois Field. Adult registration times will be posted shortly. For more information visit pacesocceracademy.com.


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Registration opens for Oak Bay Half Marathon
Next story
Humboldt Broncos families support hockey assistance program after criticism

Just Posted

First cruise ship of the season docks in Victoria

The largest ship in the schedule due to arrive on May 12

Beards found to harbour more germs than dogs’ fur

Some of the microbes hazardous to human health

Island Health confirms no new measles exposure

Sites including Selkirk Montessori have been deemed safe

Showers and high of 12 C expected for Tuesday

Plus your weekly forecast

Wood stick in window sill thwarts burglary

Would-be thief stumped by wood dowl in Oak Bay window

Here’s what we know: 4 dead, 1 in custody after Penticton shootings

A 60-year-old man has been taken into custody as RCMP continue to investigate

Fire out, organ intact but work ahead for charred Notre Dame

As France woke up in collective sadness, its richest businessman pledged $226 million for reconstruction

B.C.’s deadly past: Penticton shooting one of the worst massacres in provincial history

A 60-year-old man has turned himself into police

‘Terrible, terrible thing’: Former coaches of accused Salmon Arm shooter shocked

Matrix Gathergood, 25, excelled in football, rugby during his time at Salmon Arm Secondary

Prosecutor wraps up case in Bountiful child bride trial

A man is on trial for the alleged removal of his daughter into the U.S. to marry an American man

Paraglider spends cold night on Vancouver Island mountain range

Bad weather hampered helicopter rescue

Father sues daughter over illicit $450,000 townhouse purchase

A judge ruled in the father’s favour this month in B.C. Supreme Court

Crown won’t pursue charges against 14 pipeline opponents in northern B.C.

Some members of the Wet’suwet’en have said Coastal GasLink has no jurisdiction

Man killed in Salmon Arm church shooting remembered as father figure to many

Gordon Parmenter was a church elder known for his skill connecting with people

Most Read