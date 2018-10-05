The new Sombrio beach rest area is the only rest stop for travellers between Sooke and Port Renfrew. (B.C. goovernment photo)

New rest area near Sombrio Beach opening over long weekend

Work on the project started in July

Surfers, tourists and locals soon will be able to enjoy the view in style, with the completion of a new rest area at the Sombrio lookout point.

This rest area, which is the only rest stop between Sooke and Port Renfrew, is scheduled to open on Sunday or Monday, depending on weather conditions.

“Until recently, there has only been a handful of ways to access the coast and the scenery along the Juan de Fuca corridor,” said Gillian Montgomery, chapter manager, Surfrider Foundation, Vancouver Island.

“This new rest stop is a strong step in improving coastal accessibility along Highway 14 and improves the opportunity for visitors to enjoy this magnificent part of the province.”

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena said the rest stop is another milestone for the Highway 14 project, “providing people with a safe place to rest and recharge while taking in the surrounding beauty.”

Work started in early July 2018 and included:

• Wheelchair-accessible washroom facilities and picnic tables

• An elevated lookout point with ocean and mountain views

• A paved parking lot with room for recreational vehicles

• new lighting

In addition to the new lookout point, a pull-over space for slower-moving vehicles east of Muir Creek, between Sooke and French Beach, is scheduled to be completed later this month. This safety measure will allow vehicles to pass slower-moving traffic.

The overall cost of the project was $600,000.

These upgrades are part of the Province’s $10-million investment in immediate improvements along the Highway 14 corridor.


For an updated look at the project completion schedule announced in January 2018, go here.

