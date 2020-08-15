New southbound loop exit at McKenzie Interchange, ministry warns of traffic pattern changes

New signage to direct drivers to correct lanes

The southbound exit loop off Highway 1 at the McKenzie Interchange is officially open and the traffic pattern has changed in the area.

On Friday (Aug. 14), the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure announced the opening of the new two-lane loop ramp. Crews worked overnight on Friday and into Saturday morning to reconfigure the traffic signals and the new traffic pattern is now in effect.

Now, southbound drivers can exit Highway 1 onto McKenzie Avenue or Admirals Road at the same location using the loop ramp. Signs have been installed to direct drivers through the exit and into the correct lanes.

The ministry will continue to provide updates at the $96-million interchange project nears completion.

New southbound loop exit at McKenzie Interchange, ministry warns of traffic pattern changes

