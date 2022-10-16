Sherry Brydson, owner of De Havilland Canada and Suromitra Sanatani, Canada Post’s chair of the board of directors, unveil the DHC-2 Beaver postage stamp at Viking Air Ltd. (Courtesy of CNW Group/De Havilland Aircraft of Canada)

New stamp featuring iconic bush plane unveiled at Viking Air

The stamp, featuring the DHC-2 Beaver, joins the new Canadians in Flight series

Canada Post’s latest stamp design has been unveiled, featuring the iconic DHC-2 Beaver bush plane.

The stamp was unveiled Thursday (Oct. 13) at Viking Air’s Saanich Peninsula facility by De Havilland Aircraft of Canada owner Sherry Brydson and Canada Post representatives, and it joins the postal service’s new Canadians in Flight stamp series.

In a news release, Canada Post explained its selection of the Beaver for the new stamp series, which celebrates five significant achievements.

“The Beaver is considered the best bush plane ever built and was named one of Canada’s top 10 engineering achievements of the 20th century. The all-metal plane’s short takeoff and landing capability – along with its ability to be fitted with wheels, floats or skis – made the Beaver ideal for accessing and connecting remote areas of the country.”

DHC CEO Brian Chafe said the company is honoured to have its Beaver aircraft chosen as part of the stamp series.

“This is a special day for our company and for the people whose lives have been improved by this amazing aircraft over the past seven and a half decades, with many more to come,” said Chafe.

The new stamps will be available at postal outlets across Canada starting Monday (Oct. 17), with pre-sales available at canadapost.ca.

