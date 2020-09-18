A new urgent and primary care centre in Saanich will provide South Island residents without a family physician with access to same-day and ongoing primary care. (Pixabay photo)

New urgent, primary care health centre opens in Saanich come November

North Quadra area facility to provide same-day, ongoing care for folks without family doctors

A new urgent and primary care centre (UPCC) opens in Saanich’s North Quadra neighbourhood this fall.

A facility focused on urgent and primary health concerns – care for those who need to see a healthcare provider but do not need to attend an emergency room – will be opening at 100-4420 Chatterton Way in November, the Ministry of Health announced Friday, Sept. 18.

“The new UPCC will help connect more people living in North Quadra with the team-based and comprehensive health care they need, closer to home,” said B.C. health minister, Adrian Dix.

READ ALSO: B.C. to launch 22 primary care networks to provide team-based health care

The project is a collaboration led by Island Health and both the South Island and Victoria Divisions of Family Practice. Dix explained that the ministry’s approach to strengthening primary care service is based on community collaboration and support from local doctors.

This will ensure those without a family physician or nurse practitioner will be able to access “regular, ongoing primary care,” he said.

READ ALSO: B.C. Supreme Court rules against private healthcare centre, sides with province

The ministry expects the care centre’s health team will include family doctors, nurse practitioners, registered nurses and other “allied health professionals.” The UPCC is anticipated to have extended hours of operation to provide ongoing and virtual care.

Dr. Vanessa Young, chair of the South Island Division of Family Practice, said physicians were happy to hear about the new facility and expect the new funding and resources will help address a 20-year crisis.

READ ALSO: Lack of doctors causing frustration for patients

“We look forward to continuing to work closely with our health authority, Ministry of Health, First Nations and patient partners on a meaningful stakeholder engagement process to ensure the UPCC delivers on its promise of improved local health-care services in line with community needs,” she said.

According to the ministry, the North Quadra UPCC is the 20th urgent and primary care facility to be announced as part of the B.C. primary care strategy and the fifth to be announced for the Island Health region; the first opened in Langford in November 2018 and has logged more than 47,000 patient visits.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BC HealthClinicsphysicians

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Woman arrested for hit and run that left another vehicle in Colwood front lawn
Next story
One person dead in two-vehicle accident in North Island

Just Posted

VicPD looking for 17-year-old girl, believed to be in downtown Victoria

Circumstance under which she has gone missing are considered to be high-risk

New urgent, primary care health centre opens in Saanich come November

North Quadra area facility to provide same-day, ongoing care for folks without family doctors

Victoria city council in support of floating dock on Gorge

City staff will bring forward a report on the dock in November

Woman arrested for hit and run that left another vehicle in Colwood front lawn

The woman was issued a 24 hour driving prohibition and a ticket

McKenzie interchange project drives towards completion

Motorists asked to continue following construction zone signage as crews will be on site into the fall

VIDEO: B.C. to launch mouth-rinse COVID-19 test for kids

Test involves swishing and gargling saline in mouth and no deep-nasal swab

70-year-old punched in the head in dispute over disability parking space in Nanaimo

Senior’s turban knocked off in incident at mall parking lot

One person dead in two-vehicle accident in North Island

Highway 19A was closed for several hours north of Courtenay following the crash

CHARTS: Beyond Metro Vancouver, COVID-19 cases in B.C. haven’t increased much recently

COVID-19 case counts outside of Metro Vancouver have been level since July

Record-breaking 165 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in B.C. in 24-hour period

Fifty-seven people are in hospital battling the novel coronavirus

B.C. teachers file Labour Relations Board application over COVID-19 classroom concerns

The application comes as B.C.’s second week of the new school year comes to a close

Young Canadians have curtailed vaping during pandemic, survey finds

The survey funded by Heart & Stroke also found the decrease in vaping frequency is most notable in British Columbia and Ontario

Long-term care need pressuring acute care in Comox Valley, Strathcona

Region could use a couple of large facilities for seniors on the north part of the Island

B.C.’s COVID-19 economic recovery plan: Top 5 things you need to know

Jobs training, tax incentives for employers to hire staff and more

Most Read