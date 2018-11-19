The new Bank of Canada $10 note will be the first vertical note in Canada, and feature Viola Davis, a successful business woman of colour who refused to leave a whites-only area of a movie theatre in 1946. (Bank of Canada)

New vertical $10 bill coming into circulation November 19

Viola Davis is the first Canadian woman to be featured on a bill

The next time you pull cash from an ATM you may see a new face looking up at you.

The Bank of Canada will put the new $10 bill into circulation on Monday, Nov. 19, and the purple bill will feature several Canadian firsts.

Primarily, the bill will be the first in circulation to feature a Canadian woman. Viola Davis was chosen amongst hundreds of candidates. She was a successful Black Nova Scotian businesswoman who garnered international attention after she refused to leave a whites-only section of a movie theatre in 1946. Davis was the first Black woman in Canada to bring forth a legal challenge against racial segregation to the courts.

ALSO READ: Bank of Canada hikes interest rate to 1.75%

“As we strive for equality across our economy and in every facet of our country, we hope this constant reminder of Viola’s story will help inspire a new generation of women, men, girls and boys to fight for what they believe, take their place and create a better future for themselves and all Canadians,” said Finance Minister Bill Morneau in a statement.

The bill will also be the first vertically-designed note, and feature several art pieces including a map of part of Halifax where Davis’ business was, a portion of the Library of Parliament’s vaulted dome, a Canadian flag and maple leaves, the Canadian coat of arms, the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, an eagle feather, section 15 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, and laurel leaves.

“I’m immensely proud of all the innovation that went into this note—from the public consultation process that encouraged a national conversation on the important contributions of women in Canadian history, to the note’s beautiful vertical design, to its cutting-edge security features,” said Bank of Canada governor Stephen S. Poloz in a statement. “Canadians can use this note with both confidence and pride.”

The five dollar bill will be the next to see a makeover. The previous faces of the bills, Sir John A. Macdonald and Sir Wilfrid Laurier will be added to higher bank notes when they’re redesigned. The $20 bill will continue to feature the reigning monarch.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
22 public toilets in Victoria: 136 people currently peeing
Next story
Victoria man has seen no funding after winning a Human Rights Tribunal case against Transport Canada

Just Posted

Victoria man has seen no funding after winning a Human Rights Tribunal case against Transport Canada

Chris Hughes was denied a job after describing his depression and won his case 12 years later

22 public toilets in Victoria: 136 people currently peeing

World Toilet Day floats some serious health issues

New vertical $10 bill coming into circulation November 19

Viola Davis is the first Canadian woman to be featured on a bill

Friends, family remember Dan Sealey, stepson of Minister of Agriculture, in private gathering

Lana Popham confirmed Sealey died of an accidental drug overdose earlier this month at age 23

PHOTOS: Uptown lights up the holiday season

Annual event drew crowd of all ages for parade and Christmas tree lighting

Unique technology gives children with special needs more independent play

UVic’s CanAssist refined seven prototypes aided by $1.5M government contribution

Greater Victoria holiday craft fair roundup for Nov. 16 to 18

Check off all of the items on your shopping list at these great events

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 14

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

High-end B.C. house prices dropping, but no relief at lower levels

But experts say home ownership remains out of reach for many for middle- and lower-income families

Worker killed in collision at B.C. coal mine

Vehicle collision occurred at approximately 10:45 a.m. this morning

B.C. asking for tips on ‘dirty money’ in horse racing, real estate, luxury cars

Action follows a Peter German report on money laundering in B.C. casinos

Canadian dead more than a week after plane crash in Guyana: Global Affairs

Global Affairs said it couldn’t provide further details on the identity of the Canadian citizen

Children between 6 and 9 eligible for $1,200 RESP grant from province

BC Ministry of Education is reminding residents to apply before the deadline

Privacy concerns over credit card use for legal online pot purchases

Worries follow privacy breaches at some Canadian cannabis retailers

Most Read