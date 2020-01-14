During his morning e-bike commute, Saanich Coun. Colin Plant spotted one of the nine vehicles that slid off the Pat Bay Highway on Monday. (Colin Plant/Twitter)

Nine cars slide into ditch, collide on Pat Bay Highway as snow continues

Saanich police blame ‘snow and ice build-up,’ remind drivers to use caution

Several cars wound up in the ditch off the Pat Bay Highway on Monday morning and with more snow in the forecast, local police are reminding drivers to use extra caution.

Saanich police received a call about a vehicle in the ditch off the Pat Bay Highway near Haliburton Road just after 6 a.m. on Jan. 13.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria drivers, cyclists warned of low visibility, slippery road conditions

When officers arrived, they spotted two vehicles in the ditch, noted Const. Markus Anastasiades. While police were assessing the scene, a third vehicle spun out and landed in the ditch. Another small collision occurred shortly after.

Anastasiades said a total of nine vehicles were involved but no one was injured. The incident did, however, cause delays during the morning commute.

READ ALSO: Victoria homeless advocates desperate for additional shelter space in extreme weather

“We believe a combination of snow and ice build-up on the road were the cause,” he said. “While speed was not believed to be a factor, we are reminding motorists to drive relative to the road and weather conditions.”

He also pointed out that drivers should plan ahead and leave home or work a little bit earlier in order to reduce risks and account for delays that may occur.

Environment Canada is forecasting up to 15 centimetres more snow for Vancouver Island on Tuesday evening.

