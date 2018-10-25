The sudden death of a horse chestnut tree earlier this year spurred an investigation by Oak Bay Police and the District of Oak Bay. (Oak Bay News file photo)

No charges laid in relation to poisoned tree in Oak Bay

Individual responsible agreed to pay a $48,350 fine earlier this week

Although the person responsible for poisoning a horse chestnut tree on Beach Drive earlier this year has agreed to pay $48,350 to the District of Oak Bay, no charges have been laid by police.

READ MORE: Large Oak Bay tree dies after possible poisoning

READ MORE: Resident charged $48,350 fine for poisoning large Oak Bay tree

“In considering charges, the police need sufficient admissible evidence to prove a specific individual committed a crime,” said Oak Bay Police Chief Const. Andy Brinton Thursday. “There are times when a civil remedy is the appropriate avenue.”

Oak Bay Mayor Nils Jensen said the maximum fine would have been $10,000 had the individual been fined under the district’s bylaws.

According to the District, the $48,350 fine represents the appraised value of the tree and additionally considers the resulting impact to the urban forest due to the larger size of the damaged tree.

Jensen said Tuesday this was a “very disturbing incident.”

“We took the appropriate action to resolve the matter,” he said. “The amount collected should send a strong message to everyone, that we are serious about protecting an enhancing our urban forest in Oak Bay and that there are serious consequences for this type of behaviour.”

The damaged tree was removed Tuesday by Bartlett Tree Experts.

A replacement tree for Beach Drive will be selected based on available stock, growth potential and associated benefit to the urban tree canopy, according to the District.

The identity of the individual responsible for poisoning the tree has not been disclosed.

 

flavio.nienow@oakbaynews.com
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former BC First Nations chief charged with sexual assault
Next story
Trans Mountain like Monty Python’s dead parrot under Trudeau government: Scheer

Just Posted

Two arrested after search warrant finds drugs, weapons, stolen property in downtown Victoria

Man, woman living in adjacent suites believed to be dealing drugs, targeting the vulnerable

25th Dragon Boat Festival scheduled as usual despite Ship Point repairs

In 2018, one third of the pier was blocked off to the festival due to safety issues

No charges laid in relation to poisoned tree in Oak Bay

Individual responsible agreed to pay a $48,350 fine earlier this week

International call for action to save B.C.’s old-growth rainforests

Petition with 185,000 signatures delivered to B.C. Legislature

Thumb tacks spread Gorge Park path marks second spiked location in one day

Earlier Wednesday cyclist found ‘hundreds’ spread across Galloping Goose Trail

VIDEO: Get hired at Black Press Media’s Extreme Education and Career Fair

There are 75 employers looking to hire today at the Bay Street Armoury

POLL: Do you support proportional representation for B.C.?

British Columbians are being asked whether they want to switch from the… Continue reading

Trans Mountain like Monty Python’s dead parrot under Trudeau government: Scheer

Conservative leader say prime minister wants everyone to believe the project is still alive

Black Press’ Victoria News celebrates inspiring women in our community

Inspirational women were front and center as Black Press’ Victoria News celebrated… Continue reading

Woman suffers burns in tent fire at Vancouver Island homeless camp

Fire occurred just after 3 p.m. Thursday at Nanaimo’s Discontent City

Former BC First Nations chief charged with sexual assault

Previously a longtime leader of the Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band to return to court in November

Toad’s breath, bat warts: Starbucks releases Halloween frappe

The trendy coffee giant’s over-the-top Halloween drink is coming.

Investigating renewable energy on Haida Gwaii

Part One of a two-part feature on the Haida Gwaii Renewable Energy Symposium

Keep secret ballot votes for union certification, B.C. panel says

Drop essential service rule for schools, Harry Bains advised

Most Read