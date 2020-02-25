A new sign bans dogs from being off-leash at Luxton Fairgrounds in Langford. The sign was placed on the property on Wednesday, Feb. 19. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

No dogs allowed off-leash at Luxton Fairgrounds in Langford

New sign placed by Metchosin Farmers Institute on Wednesday, Feb. 19

Dogs can no longer roam free on Luxton Fairgrounds in Langford.

A new sign, spotted by dog owners on Wednesday, Feb. 19, points out that dogs must be on-leash at all times. The sign reminds users that the grounds are private property and is only open to the public from sunrise to sunset.

The space is well-known area in the community to bring dogs for a quick stroll on a sunny day.

When asked by Black Press Media, the Metchosin Farmers Institute, that owns and maintain the fairgrounds refused to comment. Additionally, Almosthome Child Care located on Luxton Fairground property chose not to comment.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Dogs

