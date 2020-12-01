No injuries after vehicle strikes Esquimalt gas line

Businesses near the intersection of Viewfield Road and Aldebury Street have been evacuated after a vehicle struck a gas line Tuesday evening.
Esquimalt Fire Rescue was called to the scene shortly after 5 p.m. where they determined that there were no injuries. Chief Chris Jancowski said they immediately evacuated surrounding businesses and started re-routing traffic.
Fortis BC was quickly on scene evaluating the leak.
Jancowski said he expected fire rescue to clear the scene by 6:30 p.m.
