No injuries in James Bay house fire

Four residents and two cats were displaced following a house fire in James Bay Sunday afternoon, but no one was injured.

The Victoria Fire Department said moderate smoke was reported coming from the second floor of a duplex at 438 and 440 Montreal St. shortly after 2 p.m. June 20. The department responded with 16 firefighters and five trucks.

Upon arrival, flames broke through the second floor windows and started up the side of the house, the department said. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames and managed to contain the damage to two rooms.

Four residents and two cats are now receiving assistance from the Canadian Red Cross. The cause of the fire is under investigation and the damage is estimated at $100,000.

