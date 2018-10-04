No jump in gas prices at one Greater Victoria Esso station

Esso at 3775 Carey Road still offering fuel at $139.9 per litre

Gas still sits at $139.9 per litre at the Esso station on Carey Road. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

At least one Greater Victoria gas station is still letting drivers fuel up at $139.9.

Earlier toady, GasBuddy.com showed the price of gas across the region had jumped by more than 10 cents per litre, and was expected to climb at least 2 cents more.

But, at the Esso station at 3775 Carey Road, drivers are still fuelling up at yesterday’s price.

“High demand, low supply. That’s really what’s causing the jump here,” said Dan McTeague, senior analyst for GasBuddy.com.

The upcoming Thanksgiving weekend isn’t what has caused the spike in price, he said, but gas in Canada has reached prices it hasn’t seen since 2007.

