No sign of Vancouver Island woman missing near Nanoose Bay for 5 weeks

ASAR: No plans to search further until something concrete found

Search efforts over the weekend turned up no sign of Sara Sherry, an Errington woman believed missing in Nanoose Bay since Feb. 15.

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue (ASAR) has put in more than 2,000 hours, and that does not include time by mutual aid partners, according to Ken Neden, search and rescue manager.

“There’s been a huge effort,” Neden said. “One of the biggest searches we’ve had in a long, long time.”

Sherry, 45, was last seen driving her pickup truck near Northwest Bay Logging Road around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 15. Her truck was located on Feb. 23, but she was nowhere to be found.

The weekend of March 16 and March 17, ASAR and mutual aid partners were out again looking for Sherry, but to no avail.

“At this point there’s no plans to go back out again unless we find something more concrete,” Neden said.

Criminality is not a factor in the investigation, according to Oceanside RCMP.

“Unfortunately, we have received no further information as to Sara’s whereabouts since her truck was located,” said Sgt. Shane Worth in a March 15 news release.

Neden said all the numerous logging roads have been driven down or flown over.

“It’s a huge, huge area.”

READ MORE: Search for missing Errington woman Sara Sherry continues in Nanoose Bay

ASAR was first called out on Feb. 21, Neden said, and their teams searched five consecutive days.

There have been a total of 11 operational periods, he added.

The first weekend saw a huge response, with approximately 80 searchers and mutual aid from around Vancouver Island and Saltspring Island, Neden said. Bad weather, including a significant snowfall, hampered the search early on, and restricted the use of helicopters at that time.

The RCMP have also searched with a dog and drone.

Neden said ASAR can’t stop members of the public from searching on their own.

“You’ve got to be careful out there. You can’t stop anybody, but I understand. I think if I was in their shoes I’d be out there as well,” he said. “There are some nasty places where you really have to be sure you’re well-prepared.”

Sherry is described as Caucasian, five-foot-three and 120 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes. She was reported missing by her family on Feb. 17, according to Oceanside RCMP.

If anyone sees Sherry, they are asked to contact police immediately.