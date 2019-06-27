No start line for Sidney running race this year as organizer steps away

The Seaside 5k/8k is looking for an organizer from 2020 onwards. (Peninsula News Review File)

A new event organizer is being sought to take over the Sidney 5k and 8k running race.

The race, which began in 2017 as a Canada 150 initiative, has become a popular event for athletes preparing for the Victoria Good Life Marathon. It takes place in September and has sold out two years in a row.

ALSO READ: Bed Races on Beacon teams make final preparations

“We have already been getting inquiries about the Sidney 5k/8k and the Town wants to let people know that the original race organizer has had to step away. Unfortunately, this means the race won’t happen in 2019 but we are confident that we will find a partner to organizer this popular race for the 2020 season,” says Sidney Mayor Cliff McNeil-Smith.

The course goes through downtown Sidney, passing local landmarks, then loops back along the scenic oceanfront walkway and finishes in Beacon Park. The course is mainly flat with slight elevation points, described by organizers as perfect for those seeking a fast course or wishing to complete their first run.

ALSO READ: Sidney comes alive with a family-friendly day of land and sea events

The race was previously organized by Frontrunners, who built the foundations of the Sidney Seaside Race. Community partners and sponsors have supported the road race and keen competitors of all ages have participated. The Town of Sidney would like the race to continue and keep growing. It welcomes any proposals from event organizers who wish to add the Sidney Seaside to their schedule.

For more information or to discuss details, contact McNeil-Smith at 250-656-1139 or mayor@sidney.ca.



nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter