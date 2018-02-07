Nootka Sound RCMP looking for Dan Lockhart

Was last seen in downtown Victoria.

The Nootka Sound RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating Dan Lockhart, a 61-year-old man who has not been seen since Saturday, Jan. 6.

Nootka Sound RCMP have received a tip that Lockhart was seen in downtown Victoria the week of Jan. 12. Lockhart is familiar with the Victoria area and has spent time there in the past, RCMP say.

In January, RCMP issued a notice about Lockhart and said he was last seen Jan. 6 at the intersection of Scout Lake Road and Burman Court in Gold River. He appeared disoriented at the time.

At that time, RCMP pursued a number of investigative avenues in an effort to locate him. These efforts included a thorough search of wooded areas within Gold River by the Campbell River and Comox Valley Search and Rescue, as well as an aerial search.

Police are “very concerned” for Lockhart’s well-being and are asking anyone with information as to his whereabouts to contact local authorities or the Nootka Sound RCMP at 250-283-2227.

