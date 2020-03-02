KELSET elementary vice-principal Leila Sinclair-Wise and principal Cathy Crocket-Moore after kissing Sweat Pea Monday morning. The educators had promised to kiss a pig if students managed to raise $1,000 for the Terry Fox Foundation. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

North Saanich teachers put lipstick on pig

KELSET elementary principal and vice-principal pay off debt by planting fat one on pig

“Bristly.”

That is how KELSET elementary school principal Cathy Crocket-Moore described kissing Sweat Pea, a 75-pound hog that is the pet of two students attending the school.

“She needed a good shave actually,” she said, laughing.

The origin of this encounter dates back to the fall, when Crocket-Moore and her vice-principal Leila Sinclair-Wise struck a bet with the students: they would kiss a pig, if students ended up raising $1,000 for the Terry Fox Foundation. The students took up the challenge and raised $1,425.25.

RELATED: KELSET and Sidney elementary schools see increasing enrolment for new year

Accordingly, Crocket-Moore and Sinclair-Wise had to well, pucker up. Dressed in matching black outfits with blue tutus, the pair entered the school’s Monday morning separately with Survivor’s Eye of the Tiger blaring in the background and the children clapping. They then joined up at the back of the gym before converging towards the stage, where Sweat Pea was waiting for them.

Taking inspiration from the aphorism about putting lip stick on a pig, the pair brought out a mirror and red lipstick to touch up their make-up.

Sweat Pea, for her part, acted with a level of indifference, if not hesitation. Her handlers had to coax her onto the stage with treats and along the way, she lost her blue tutu.

Once Crocket-Moore and Sinclair-Wise had joined her on stage, she proved rather elusive, slipping backward as Crocket-Moore and Sinclair-Wise were about to plant her lips on her front shoulders and back, while crawling on all fours themselves.

But the educators re-grouped by moving down to the front of the stage, sitting down on its edge. With Sweat Pea snarfing up treats, the couple managed to get in a couple of good licks, much to the delight of the audience, who had no prior knowledge of what might happen.

So what, if any lesson, can Crocket-Moore draw from her experience?

“We will not take any more bets from the students from now,” she said.

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Very concerning’: Travellers from Iran asked to self-isolate as COVID-19 cases increase

Just Posted

North Saanich teachers put lipstick on pig

KELSET elementary principal and vice-principal pay off debt by planting fat one on pig

45th annual Flower Count is back in Greater Victoria

The contest runs from March 4-11

Driver ticketed $109 after truck spotted in downtown Victoria plastered with TV-sized advertisements

The MVA has restrictions on illuminated signs to minimize distracted driving

Sidney concerned proposed funding cuts to Sidney-Anacortes Ferry could hit tourism

Washington State soon to finalize its budget for ferry service

Thieves break into Oak Bay church, steal projector

Police seek items stolen from St. Philip Church

WATCH: Guide dogs in training help UVic students unwind

Puppies training with BC & Alberta Guide Dogs stopped to help UVic commerce students relax after exams

Tapping into the Vancouver Island maple syrup industry

Glenn Janzen is one of the Island’s many maple syrup producers

Travel, timeshare scams return to Better Business Bureau’s top 10 fraud list in 2019

Victims lost an average of $5,000 to travel, vacation or timeshare scams last year

‘Very concerning’: Travellers from Iran asked to self-isolate as COVID-19 cases increase

Nearly 3,000 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus

Gas pipeline proceeds along with Wet’suwet’en talks, B.C. minister says

‘Give us time,’ Scott Fraser says to those protesting Coastal GasLink

Community grieving death of Squamish toddler in parking lot crash: pastor

Girl, 2, was killed while walking with her mother

Investor alert: Nearly half of B.C. young adults susceptible to the ‘trust trap’

British Columbia Securities Commission says ‘trust traps’ are questionable tips from friends or family

U.S. death toll climbs to 6 as viral crisis eases in China

The disease also spread to ever more countries and world capitals

Surrey landlord must pay Indigenous former tenant $23,300 for not letting her smudge

So ordered the British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal

Most Read