North Saanich teachers put lipstick on pig

KELSET elementary principal and vice-principal pay off debt by planting fat one on pig

KELSET elementary vice-principal Leila Sinclair-Wise and principal Cathy Crocket-Moore after kissing Sweat Pea Monday morning. The educators had promised to kiss a pig if students managed to raise $1,000 for the Terry Fox Foundation. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

“Bristly.”

That is how KELSET elementary school principal Cathy Crocket-Moore described kissing Sweat Pea, a 75-pound hog that is the pet of two students attending the school.

“She needed a good shave actually,” she said, laughing.

The origin of this encounter dates back to the fall, when Crocket-Moore and her vice-principal Leila Sinclair-Wise struck a bet with the students: they would kiss a pig, if students ended up raising $1,000 for the Terry Fox Foundation. The students took up the challenge and raised $1,425.25.

RELATED: KELSET and Sidney elementary schools see increasing enrolment for new year

Accordingly, Crocket-Moore and Sinclair-Wise had to well, pucker up. Dressed in matching black outfits with blue tutus, the pair entered the school’s Monday morning separately with Survivor’s Eye of the Tiger blaring in the background and the children clapping. They then joined up at the back of the gym before converging towards the stage, where Sweat Pea was waiting for them.

Principal Cathy Crocket-Moore (right) and vice-principal Leila Sinclair-Wise of KELSET elementary school in #NorthSaanich paid off a bet by kissing a pig Monday morning in front of students, who had managed to exceed the $1,000 fundraising goal for the 2019 Terry Fox Run pic.twitter.com/7wECCfnqMn — Peninsula News (@PeninsulaNews) March 2, 2020

Taking inspiration from the aphorism about putting lip stick on a pig, the pair brought out a mirror and red lipstick to touch up their make-up.

Sweat Pea, for her part, acted with a level of indifference, if not hesitation. Her handlers had to coax her onto the stage with treats and along the way, she lost her blue tutu.

Once Crocket-Moore and Sinclair-Wise had joined her on stage, she proved rather elusive, slipping backward as Crocket-Moore and Sinclair-Wise were about to plant her lips on her front shoulders and back, while crawling on all fours themselves.

But the educators re-grouped by moving down to the front of the stage, sitting down on its edge. With Sweat Pea snarfing up treats, the couple managed to get in a couple of good licks, much to the delight of the audience, who had no prior knowledge of what might happen.

So what, if any lesson, can Crocket-Moore draw from her experience?

“We will not take any more bets from the students from now,” she said.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com