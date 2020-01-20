Victoria dropped from second to 22nd place in a list of Canadian cities for the number of one-way U-Haul’s entering the city. (Black Press File Photo)

Number of U-Hauls entering Victoria plummeted in 2019

Data compiled from two million one-way U-Haul transactions

The number of one-way U-Hauls entering Victoria dropped dramatically in 2019, according to migration data from U-Haul International.

In 2018 Victoria was second only to Kingston, Ont. for the number of one-way u-hauls entering city limits versus leaving the city during the same year. In 2019 Victoria dropped to 22nd place.

READ ALSO: U-Haul International to stop hiring smokers in 21 states

The number of U-hauls leaving Victoria went up six per cent, but arrivals still accounted for 50.7 per cent of all one-way U-Haul traffic.

U-Haul International’s data is compiled from more than two million one-way U-Haul truck sharing transactions occurring annually in the U.S. and Canada.

Data from the Victoria Real Estate Board shows that 7,255 properties were sold by Greater Victoria realtors in 2019 up from the year prior. The region’s record was broken in 2016, when 10,622 properties were sold.

According to Padmapper’s 2019 Canadian rent report, Victoria is the third most expensive city in Canada to rent a one-bedroom unit. Victoria also saw the largest uptick in rent prices in the nation between 2017 and 2018.

READ ALSO: New U-Haul partnership comes to Sidney

