Numerous Chemainus, Crofton Road properties under Evacuation Alert

The Pinson’s Road area of Chemainus and Crofton Roads has been closed due to flooding. (Photo by Don Bodger)

An Evacuation Alert has been issued by the Municipality of North Cowichan at the Cowichan Valley Regional District’s Regional Emergency Operations Centre for numerous properties on Chemainus Road, Crofton Road, Swallowfield Road and Amos Road.

High water levels have been created by a perfect storm of melting snow, a king tide and heavy rains, expected to continue into Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

The Evacuation Alert is in effect for Chemainus Road, east of the Halalt First Nation and south of Ashcroft Road; Crofton Road north of Tsussie Road; Swallowfield Road; and Amos Road, south of Ashcroft Road.

Affected addresses on Amos Road include: 8614, 8674, 8702, 8708, 8726 and 8740.

Affected addresses on Chemainus Road are: 8243, 8282, 8299, 8317, 8335, 8336, 8348, 8360, 8377, 8421, 8421, 8530, 8536, 8551, 8567, 8586, 8619 and 8976.

Residences affected on Crofton Road include: 8865, 8913, 8935, 8943, 8975 and 9023.

And on Swallowfield Road, the impacted residences are: 8635 and 8659.

The alert has been issued to ensure property owners make preparations to evacuate their premises or property should it be necessary.

Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation, but it could be limited due to changing conditions.

If an evacuation order is announced, a location for a reception centre will also be communicated.

Pinson’s Corner at the intersection of Chemainus and Crofton Roads was closed Monday at 9:30 a.m. due to localized flooding.

Visit www.NorthCowichan.ca/flooding for more information.

