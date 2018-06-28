Oak Bay announces interim CAO

Former Creston administrator starts in Oak Bay on July 9

An interim Chief Administrative Officer is set to start July 9 in Oak Bay.

The district announced Lou Varela, formerly of Creston, takes the helm after former CAO Helen Koning left to pursue other opportunities.

“Council is very pleased to have eMs. Varela join the Oak Bay team,” said Mayor Nils Jensen. “We have built an excellent staff team and have a hard-working, committed council and I know that Lou will be a valuable addition to the team and the community.”

Oak Bay loses its lead administrator, adds director of planning and building

Varela comes to Oak Bay with leadership experience managing a range of projects as the CAO in Creston for the past eight years.

“I am very much looking forward to supporting the work of the mayor and council and staff in Oak Bay,” Varela said in a statement. “I know that Oak Bay has been rated as one of the most desirable places to live in Canada and i look forward to working with council, staff and the community to ensure that we continue to make Oak Bay the best place to live in Canada.”

Between Koning and Varela, Debbie Carter, director of finance and deputy CAO serves as acting CAO.

 

