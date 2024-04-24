Oak Bay police impound vehicle for going over double the speed limit

The driver also was issued a $368 ticket

On Wednesday, April 17, Oak Bay police issued a ticket for excessive speed and impounded a vehicle for seven days after the driver was caught driving over twice the legal speed limit.

At about 3 p.m. the Oak Bay Police Department received a complaint of vehicles speeding and excessive vehicle noise around Newport Avenue and Beach Drive so police went to the area to conduct enforcement.

A vehicle was later seen travelling at a speed of 92km/h travelling North on Beach Drive, which has a 40km/h limit.

The driver was identified as a 21-year-old man, who was issued a $368 violation ticket for excessive speed in his parents Honda CR-V. It was towed and impounded for seven days.

