Oak Bay police investigate man ‘discretely’ filming at Willows Beach

Police have identified a suspect and are concerned with his behaviour

Oak Bay police are investigating a man who was surreptitiously filming people at Willows Beach.

Police have identified the man and are concerned with his behaviour, Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties said Friday afternoon. The department is discussing with Crown Counsel on what steps to take next.

Bernoties said there were a couple of similar incidents reported over the week, which police were made aware of through calls from the public, as well as seeing online discussions.

“It appears he was filming others at the beach, which is obviously a place where people are wearing less clothes than normal, and he was positioning the camera in such a way to try and film discretely,” said Bernoties.

If anyone notices strange behaviour like this at any time, they should contact the Oak Bay police.

“They should call us right away,” said Bernoties. “Whether or not it would amount to a criminal offence would be for us to determine, but we would be keen to attend and talk to the person to assess what they are doing.”

To contact the Oak Bay Police Department non-emergency line call 250-592-2424. In the case of an emergency, dial 911.

