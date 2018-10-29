Oak Bay Police issues their first cannabis ticket on Oct. 28, 2018. (OakBayPolice/Twitter)

Oak Bay Police issue ticket to teen rolling a joint

$230 ticket the first cannabis fine in the community

Oak Bay Police Department issued its first cannabis ticket Sunday night.

According to police, the $230 ticket was given to a minor operating a vehicle with cannabis in it.

“The individual was not smoking it, he was rolling it,” said Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties. “Most concerning is he was likely going to drive away under influence had he not been checked by police.”

An individual can’t operate, or be in care and control of, a vehicle which has cannabis readily available to the driver, explained Bernoties.

READ MORE: Puff, puff, pass: Cannabis is officially legal across Canada

READ MORE: 10 things still illegal in the new age of recreational cannabis

“Impaired driving kills people,” Bernoties said. “Why can’t we learn that?”

According to the federal government, impaired driving is the leading criminal cause of death and injury in Canada. In 2016, there were more than 70,000 impaired driving incidents reported by the police, including almost 3,000 drug-impaired driving incidents.

 

Oak Bay Police issue ticket to teen rolling a joint

