Oak Bay police looking for witnesses to 2 vehicle thefts

Thieves made off with a hedge trimmer, a jacket and a wallet

Oak Bay police are investigating two cases of theft from a vehicle that were reported on Thursday, May 2.

On Neil Street, suspects entered the back of a pick-up truck and stole a Dewalt pole hedge trimmer, which was estimated to be about $240.

The theft is believed to have taken place on April 27, but it was not discovered until May 2.

In the 1300 block of Beach Drive, suspects entered the back of a vehicle and stole a wallet containing the victims identification, several bank cards and a green jacket.

The theft took place between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. on May 2.

Neither incident was witnessed or captured on CCTV. Anyone with information regarding these incidents are urged to call the Oak Bay Police Department at 250-592-2424, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-847.

